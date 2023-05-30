Angelina Jolie before tying the knot to Brad Pitt was married to actor, filmmaker and musician Billy Bob Thornton for good three years. The duo was married from 2000 to 2003. However, the marriage at the time made a lot of headlines as Thornton left his actress fiancee Laura Dern to marry Jolie even without informing her. Angelina Jolie was 24 at the time of marrying a 44-year-old Thornton. Scroll down to read more.

In an interview later, Hollywood actress Laura Dern revealed how she was left heartbroken. It was also later revealed that Dern used to babysit Angelina Jolie as a kid as her father was good friends with Jolie’s father Jon Voight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to The Mirror, the Jurassic Park star Laura Dern in an interview with a magazine in 2000 revealed how Billy Bob Thornton went behind her back and married Angelina Jolie. “I left our home to work on a movie, and while I was away, my boyfriend got married, and I’ve never heard from him again.” She also said that one of the most painful parts was that Thornton ghosted her. “It’s like a sudden death. For no one has there been any closure or clarity,” added Dern. Thornton and Jolie met in 1997 and soon started dating.

Laura Dern’s actor father later revealed about Laura babysitting Jolie, “Jon Voight’s a friend of mine, so I remember Laura babysat one night for Angelina Jolie when Angelina was two and Laura about eight…”

Speaking of his marriage with the Maleficent star, Billy Bob Thornton later confessed that he “f**ked up.” He stated, “See, I’ve f**ked a lot of things up. I’ve been wrong. In relationships, I’ve been, like, not present. Or doing some wrong things… “I don’t want to construct when I love, when I write. I don’t want to go to couples therapy to solve a relationship. “I don’t want to work on it. I don’t believe in it, never have.”

He added, “Others may say that you left our girl and married someone else. But it made me happy and somebody else happy. I’m sorry it caused pain.”

The Oscar-winning star split with Thornton in 2003 after three years of marriage. Laura later went on to marry musician Ben Harper in 2005 before parting ways in 2010.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: The Vampire Diaries Fame Paul Wesley Has No Idea About K-Pop’s BLACKPINK, Goes Silent Before Responding “Like The Colour Combination?” – Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News