Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt has dated several gorgeous ladies in his life and while the actor has always managed to stay on top for his work, his romances have equally made headlines. Brad Pitt’s most famous lovers have been Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie but according to reports he also dated someone in the early years of his career who proved to be a hardcore realist. Scroll down to read more.

Brad Pitt was married to Angelina Jolie from 2014 to 2016 but they dated for 12 years before walking down the aisle. The actor, who is currently in the middle of a messy court trial for his kids, is reportedly dating Ines de Ramon. The two first sparked romance rumours in 2022.

Speaking of his first girlfriend, Brad Pitt once spoke about her in an interview but without taking her name, as per a report in the Animated Times. The 59-year-old actor, as per the publication, lived in Missouri with his family. Pitt was big into religion in his early days so much so that he was even a part of the church choir member. He apparently met his first lover at the same place. According to the actor, she had new ways of thinking. During an interview, the actor revealed she was the preacher’s daughter adding, “She was a hardcore realist. She called me on so many bulls**t about any romantic ideas that I had grown up with about life. It was my first year in college.”

Apparently, the new way of thinking about the Academy Award-winning star’s first girlfriend made him drop out of school and opt for acting.

The Bullet Train star, who first wanted to become an art director, shared that she helped him define his belief as he ultimately drove to LA to pursue a career in acting. Pitt once also spoke about his first kiss when he was in fourth grade.

“Her name was Lisa. It was in her garage. Fourth grade,” said Brad Pitt adding, “She was one street over, and I ran home afterwards. I was pretty excited- the anticipation was a bit nerve-wracking. A few kids were already in on it.”

On the work front, Brad Pitt was last seen in Babylon.

