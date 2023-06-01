Rihanna is currently experiencing one of the most cherished moments of her life, as she’s expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple welcomed their first child last year, and while RiRi is giving us back-to-back maternity fashion goals with her chic wardrobe, she’s now making headlines for her latest photoshoot. The singer can be seen donning a long black t-shirt that has a ‘Use a condom’ slogan on it, and netizens are now reacting to it on social media; take a look.

RiRi is one of the most famous female celebrities worldwide and enjoys a massive fan following with over 151 million followers on Instagram. She’s also among the most successful singers in the world with her makeup, skincare and lingerie brand, which is also a hit among her fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about her latest upload on Instagram, Rihanna shared pictures of herself donning a loose black t-shirt that she paired with matching cycle shorts. The slogan on her t-shirt read, ‘Use A Condom’, and she shared it with the caption “👀this shirt is old…”

Take a look at her pictures below:

Rihanna in new photo. pic.twitter.com/2r6Q5lUy5N — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 1, 2023

Rihanna is definitely setting maternity fashion goals with her stylish wardrobe!

Reacting to her picture on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Thats something asap dindt use..”

Another user commented, “The irony of her wearing that when she has a child & 1 on the way.”

A third user commented, “she’s too old to be doing this”

A fourth commented, “use a condom” yeah you better use that condom bc we’re tired of waiting for new music”

What are your thoughts on Rihanna’s latest maternity shoot flaunting her baby bump? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: When Leonardo DiCaprio & His Alleged ‘P*ssy Posse’ Co-Member Tobey Maguire Regretted Doing Don’s Plum Where The Actors Called Women ‘Wh*res, C*nts’ & Talked About M*sturbation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News