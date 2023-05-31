Miley Cyrus is a popular face in the music and film industry in Hollywood. The pop star who rose to fame from Disney’s Hannah Montana is now breaking records with her music album Flowers. Apart from being a star, she is also a woman of mind and has never shied away from anything. Once, in an interview, she had even shared that she would prefer to be with a woman than a man. Keep scrolling to read on.

Miley has been in an on-and-off relationship with the actor Liam Hemsworth from 2009 to 2018. Later they got married, only to part ways within a brief period of time.

In a conversation with Alex Cooper on ‘Call Her Daddy’, Miley Cyrus opened up about preference between a man and a woman and explained, “The role that I was in made more sense because there’s not going to be this weird thing that I pay for everything and whatever.” She further added, “Like, if I’m going to be with a girl, I’m totally down to be with a boss b*tch who’s as successful, or more successful than me; that’s cool, too. But I felt like the women I ended up being around, the role fit easier for me, because even in my relationship with men, a lot of the time, I kind of hold a more dominant space.”

Miley Cyrus further shared how she likes d*cks as art pieces but believes t*ts are way prettier than b*lls. She said, “We know this. Everyone, I think, can agree that from ancient times, d*ck makes wonderful sculptures. Other than that, I’m not as interested. I like d*cks as art pieces. And sculptural, I love the shape. I think it looks really good on a table. … Everyone knows that t*ts are prettier than b*lls.”

Well, Miley being Miley herself. No doubt she is one of the bold women present in Hollywood. What do you think?

