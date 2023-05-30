Miley Cyrus is indeed one of the most influential singers in the world with a unique sense of dressing. While many define her dressing style as bold, others call it funky. Either way, Miley never shies away from showing off a lot of her skin during her concerts and red-carpet appearances. She is so fearless when it comes to her outfit that the Hannah Montana star once made Paul McCartney uncomfortable.

Miley, daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, began her career during her preteens. She made her debut as an actress with her father’s show Doc in 2003. She further grew to fame with her own Disney show Hannah Montana.

Owing to her popularity, Miley Cyrus is a regular on talk shows and red carpets. In 2015, the Flowers singer appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday and got candid about her first meeting with former Beatles member Paul McCartney. During her conversation, the singer revealed she met the British singer at a ceremony while inducting Joan Jett into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Sharing details about her meeting, the 30-year-old revealed McCartney did not know how to talk to her due to her revealing clothes. She said, “I was talking to Paul McCartney and saw him not knowing how to talk to me.” She further quipped, “It made me more comfortable because it made him more uncomfortable.”

Miley seemed to be extremely casual about such meetings and said, “Sometimes it’s a nice conversation icebreaker. You can be like ‘Stop staring at my t*ts!’ and the conversation just keeps going.”

The show host also asked Miley if her father is comfortable with her dressing style. She won hearts with her answer as she said, “My dad would rather me have my tits out and be a good person than have a shirt on and be a bit*h.”

