The year 2020 has sadly turned out to be a nightmare for Bollywood. Considering a huge success Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, all eyes were set on Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha to continue the legacy of blockbuster December at the box office. But as we all know, everything got wiped out by COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking of Laal Singh Chaddha, the film was scheduled to enjoy a Christmas release this year. Many even predicted it to open the gates for 400 crore club in Bollywood but now, we’ll to wait for 2021. Believe it or not, Aamir postponed his film by straight a year i.e. 2021’s Christmas. And yes, there’s a valid reason to it as the season has been quite lucky for both him and Bollywood.

It’s only the month of December, which has established Aamir Khan at the top in box office game. For Bollywood, the blockbuster month has given it all. It saw the inauguration of each club including 100 crore, 200 crore and 300 crore. As we don’t have any latest interesting box office updates to feed upon, let’s revisit the films that open floodgates for Bollywood box office clubs and made December a minting machine.

Ghajini- This Aamir Khan starrer was a game-changer for Bollywood. Released on 25th December, the film was the first one to hit a century mark (114 crores) in the domestic market. People were seen purchasing tickets in black. Such was a craze! Since then to the present year, Bollywood has over 60 films in 100 crore clubs.

3 Idiots- The next year itself saw another milestone and that too in the month of December. Rajkumar Hirani‘s cult marked its entry in 200 crore club by minting 202 crores in India. Interestingly, it too was released on 25th December.

PK- After 3 Idiots, Bollywood had to wait for a half-decade to witness its entry in another box office club. Yes, it was Rajkumar Hirani’s December release PK which crossed 300 crore mark in India itself. It earned 339.50 crores in its lifetime run.

Another honourable mention is of Aamir Khan’s Dangal which crossed 350 crores mark at the box office by earning 387.39 crores.

So, that sums up the legacy of December. With a combined holiday season of Christmas and New Year, the month has always proven to be a boon for Bollywood.

