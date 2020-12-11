Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shared a picture from his farm on social media on Instagram. In the image, the actor is seen working with a handpick axe in his farm.

“Mother earth ….” Salman captioned the image, which currently has over 1.4 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Salman is currently seen hosting the 14th season of Bigg Boss on television.

His last big-screen outing was in the third instalment of “Dabangg”, where he was seen reprising the role of Chulbul Pandey.

Salman is now gearing up for the release of “Radhe”, which also features Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani. The film is directed by Prabhudeva.

Wajid Khan’s untimely death had shaken the whole nation. People were not over it for days. His brother Sajid Khan, in a recent interview, talked about how painful it is to compose music without him. He also opened up on how Salman Khan reminds him of his late brother.

Sajid said that he still doesn’t believe that his brother has left the world and he is not going to come back. He also revealed that now his professional life has become more serious.

Sajid Khan told Bollywood Life, “I still don’t believe he’s no more and he’s not going to come back. That journey was so beautiful and it was so much fun. Now working has become more serious, there’s nobody to talk to, to have fun with, it has all become more serious. You’re alone now. It is very difficult also and very easy also, but somebody has to continue doing it for the family, our legacy, our name. A lot of my temperament will now be seen and the audience will hear that. The guy that was ten times better than me is no more, so now I’ll keep trying to give good music and when I feel I can’t, I’ll just go on a vacation.”

Sajid Khan also said that he sometimes observes Wajid’s glimpse in Salman Khan. He said, “I think Salman bhai has tremendous confidence on both of us. I’m sure if I would not have been there, Salman bhai would’ve worked with Wajid. We also had that kind of relation with him, and when you have that kind of relation with each other, you believe with each other, that means a lot. Sometimes, when I jam with Salman bhai, I feel like Wajid has come. When we jam together, I feel like Sajid-Wajid is there.”

