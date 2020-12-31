Milind Soman is not someone new to the controversy world. In the ’90s, he was in the limelight for posing in the n*de with then-girlfriend Madhu Sapre. For this shoe commercial, he was wrapped with a python. Now, nearly three decades later he once again made the headline when he ran n*ked on a Goa beach to celebrate his 55th birthday.

During a recent chat, Milind – a model and fitness freak – opened up about always lives up to his s*x symbol tag. He says the definition doesn’t bother him.

While in conversation with IANS, Milind Soman said, “The tag of s*x symbol doesn’t bother me. I will tell you why — because, for a man to be regarded as a s*x symbol is great. Men are very happy to be regarded as s*x symbols because that is something extra for them.”

Acknowledging the gender disparity in this context, Milind Soman said, “When a woman is regarded as a s*x symbol, it might be everything that she is seen for, which is not a good thing.”

The actor further explained, “That is part of the whole discrimination on the part of the way we see women. Women have been objectified to that extent. Men have not been objectified to that extent that it (being a s*x symbol) is all that they stand for.”

Talking about the changes happening in context to this, Milind Soman said, “I think it is going away. I see it becoming a little bit more equal. The whole thing can’t change at once but different aspects, especially gender equality, will change quicker than other aspects.”

Talking about his most recent controversy, running n*de on the beach on his 55th birthday, Milind said, “Nothing surprises me.” For those who do not know, while the actor was lauded by many, he was booked by South Goa district police for obscenity.

Talking about it Milind Soman said, “Okay, on social media, nothing surprises me. I’ve been here for more than 30 years. People’s opinions are important. But what they tell you is how our society is growing, how our values are changing and how our culture is evolving. It doesn’t mean that something is good or bad, or that’s not what it tells me. I can decide what is good or bad, but what it (the reactions) tells me is about society. (Now), more people are getting more exposed, and more people are able to express their ideas. That is interesting — what ideas they come up with and how they change over time.”

Taking about people commenting that he looks good in his 55th birthday picture, Milind Soman said, “A lot of people who saw it have told me the same thing.”

Currently, Milind is seen essaying the role of a eunuch in the web series “Paurashpur“. The series traces the story of a medieval city that is fraught with crime, corruption, abuse of power, misogyny, rape and love. It is set against the backdrop of 18th century India.

“Paurashpur” also features Shilpa Shinde, Kashish Rai, Annu Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, Flora Saini, Anant Joshi, Asmita Bakshi, Harshita Kasyap and Sahil Salathia. The show is directed by Sachindra Vats and has premiered on ALTBalaji and Zee5.

