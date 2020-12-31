Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, shares Snow White vibes in a string of new images that she has posted on Instagram.

In the pictures, Suhana is seen sporting a white fluffy ensemble. She sports a no make-up look, and can be seen flaunting her midriff.

Suhana Khan’s picture currently has over 240K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Maheep Kapoor, who is the mother of Suhana Khan’s best friend Shanaya Kapoor, dropped heart and love emojis in the comment section.

Earlier this month, Suhana shared that it is time Disney had an Indian princess. Suhana took to her verified Instagram account story to express her feelings through a meme.

