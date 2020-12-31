Gauri Khan Shares A Throwback Pic With Shah Rukh Khan

Gauri Khan took to her Instagram and has shared a throwback picture with none other than King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan. Now, as soon as the picture went viral on a photo-sharing website, fans started asking her to make an announcement about Pathan.

Advertisement

It’s been a long since we last saw SRK on silver-screens and fans are now waiting for the superstar to make an official announcement for Pathan soon.

Advertisement

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Gauri Khan wrote, “FINALLY…2021 💝 . Happy new year.” Fans soon started commenting on her throwback picture and one user commented, “Chalo mam ap hi bata do ab kab hogi announcement ❤️”

Another user commented, “Announcement karwa do ma’am”.

Take a look at the picture here:

Yes ma’am, ‘Announcement karwa hi do ab aap’, haha!

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has been spotted at YRF Studios in Andheri multiple times but hasn’t made any official announcement for Pathan yet.

In fact, Deepika Padukone, SRK and John Abraham are all set to kickstart the second schedule for the film in Abu Dhabi.

Pathan will now take off to Abu Dhabi where the team plans to shoot all significant action sequences. If you have missed the updates by chance, Shah Rukh began the shooting for the film last month. We saw him sporting long hair and visiting the YRF studios in Mumbai quite often. Not just SRK, but as per the buzz, even Deepika has shot 2 days for the film.

Now as per Bollywood Hungama, the shooting will now take place in Abu Dhabi. The schedule in the gulf country is said to be important because the whole cast of Pathan including Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham will be filming their scenes together. They will be shooting some major action sequences there. The reports say that Pathan will then fly to the UK for a comparatively small schedule in January 2021. The team will then come back to India and complete the film by July 2021.

What are your thoughts on Gauri Khan’s throwback picture with husband Shah Rukh Khan? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Baazigar To Chandni: Best 90’s Hindi Films On Amazon Prime Video To Watch As You Enter 2021

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube