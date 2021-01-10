Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: Taapsee Pannu (Thappad) To Kangana Ranaut (Panga), Vote For The Best Actress

Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: Cinema has truly witnessed a revolution over the years. There was a time when women would be used as a supporting character to the hero. Today, women are shouldering movies and they’re damn good at it! This year too, we saw some exciting portrayals from actresses like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu amongst others.

Check out the nominees for the Best Actress of 2020 below:

Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)

Taapsee Pannu made us realize how just a ‘slap’ could be so detrimental. Not just physically, but emotionally consequences of it too! She was raw, she was vulnerable and she was beautiful with her performance as Amrita. The actress has been creating a revolution with each one of her roles, and this is another feather added to the cop. Not to miss out, Thappad also received the commercial acclaim apart from the critical success!

Kangana Ranaut (Panga)

Kangana Ranaut does her best when it comes to acting. You cannot expect her to miss out the track, and Panga was yet another example. She underplays as required by her script and impresses us with that as well. There were no flaws and many even termed it amongst her best performances till date!

Deepika Padukone (Chhapaak)

Deepika Padukone delved into an unexplored subject with Malti. Chhapaak was a film that really needed to be told to the society. And when DP did that, she did with whole of her heart. From the sequences at the hospital to the love story with Vikrant Massey, she was into the skin of her character and you’d feel it more than anything else.

Vidya Balan (Shakuntala Devi)

Vidya Balan has always been versatile with her script choices. Shakuntala Devi remained no different. She maintained the quirks and yet was emotionally balanced her portrayal. In fact, there could be no better ‘Shakuntala Devi’ than Vidya!

Janhvi Kapoor (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl)

Janhvi Kapoor has surprised fans with her brilliant performance in debut film Dhadak. Ever since all eyes were on her next. She made the wait worth as Gunjan Saxena and left fans in awe yet again. She made not be doing a lot of projects every year, but whatever she does, she’s perfect at it!

Sanya Malhotra (Ludo)

Despite a multi-starrer film with actors like Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra rose like a shining star. You see her in a vulnerable avatar and you’d love her to the core. From her drunk scenes to the sizzling chemistry with Aditya, she made every sequence worth!

Taapsee Pannu to Kangana Ranaut, vote for the best actress in Koimoi Audience Poll 2020 below:

