Result Of Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: For over a period of one and a half months, we conducted polls to get your opinion on the ‘best of 2020’ and today, we are here with the seventh edition of the results.

Lots of film enthusiasts participated and shared their valuable feedback by voting for their favourites in the categories – Best Production Design in Bollywood, Best Director, Best International Show.

Let’s take a look at the results:

Best Production Design in Bollywood

We have a clear winner here in Om Raut’s Tanhaji. A special shoutout for Sriram Iyengar & Sujeet Sawant for mashing up a grand production design with a ‘masala’ period drama.

TANHAJI: THE UNSUNG WARRIOR (59%)

LUDO (22%)

BULBBUL (11%)

GULABO SITABO (5%)

SHIKARA (3%)

Best Director

This could’ve been another win for Tanhaji but the man behind the reason why everyone crooned ‘O, betaji!’, Anurag Basu, has won it for Ludo.

ANURAG BASU (LUDO) (37%)

OM RAUT (TANHAJI: THE UNSUNG WARRIOR) (35%)

ANUBHAV SINHA (THAPPAD) (10%)

MOHIT SURI (MALANG) (7%)

SHARAN SHARMA (GUNJAN SAXENA: THE KARGIL GIRL) (4%)

MEGHNA GULZAR (CHHAPPAAK) (3%)

BEJOY NAMBIAR (TAISH) (2%)

Best International Show

It seems, Professor & his team have executed a well-planned heist here as well, look at the winning margin!

MONEY HEIST 4 (56%)

SE* EDUCATION 2 (16%)

QUEEN’S GAMBIT (13%)

BETTER CALL SAUL 5 (7%)

THE CROWN 4 (3%)

SCHITT’S CREEK 6 (3%)

THE MORNING SHOW (2%)

