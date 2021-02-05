Mithila Palkar & Dhruv Sehgal’s Little Things is one of the earliest web series in India. The first season of Dice Media’s slice of the life rom-com released back in 2016 and was a huge hit on YouTube. Following its success, the show was acquired by Netflix and the 2nd & 3rd seasons were released in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

What started as a cute Indian romantic show got a deeper sense with time and obviously found a place in many more hearts.

Now since 2019, season 4 of Little Things is being awaited by the fans. People want to know what has been going on in the life of Dhruv & Kavya especially after she gets transferred to Nagpur. Also since they’ve been living in together since eternity, how would’ve there lockdown been?

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Mithila Palkar opened about the show and revealed some interesting details. When asked about what’s in store regarding the 4th season, Mithila had rather bad news as she said, “Nothing as of now, You’ll know when there is something”

Mithila was also asked about if she thinks Dhruv and Kavya would’ve spent lockdown together. Answering the question, she said, “Sure, they live together, right? I don’t think they have an option but to spend time together (giggles)”

When asked further about what this would’ve done to their relationship, Mithila Palkar said, “I need to call, Dhruv! (giggles)” “You know the lovely thing about Dhruv & Kavya (I am totally biased about them), they are so grey about their relationship which is what makes them so relatable because everything is not hunky-dory. Relationships are always going around and circles yet you manage to grow with them. So no matter the differences, no matter the number of times you want to pull each other’s head, what matters is that at the end of the day you still want to go back home to this person and that is exactly what lockdown would’ve done to them. It would have just affirmed the fact that they are just fine together with the way they are, no matter the differences”

Mithila also opened up about how Kavya is her favourite character among all those she has played so far. Talking about the reason, she said that she has grown up with her as an actor and as a character also.

