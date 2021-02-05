Enough has been discussed about the upcoming Bollywood films and their release dates. While Sooryavanshi, ’83 & Radhe have been continuously talked about, the upcoming films of YRF are also making the people wait.

YRF is one of the premium production houses of the country and has an exciting line up ahead with films like Pathan, Prithviraj, Shamshera, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and more. However, nothing much has been shared about the release plans of these films.

It was earlier said that YRF is planning to make a grand announcement soon and now it seems the day is near. With the government allowing 100% occupancies in cinemas, YRF has now started planning the release dates of their upcoming films seriously. And if all goes well, the production house will start releasing their films from July this year.

A trade source has been quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama, “Yash Raj Films has multiple films in its kitty. Though they had offers from the OTT platforms, they decided to wait it out for cinemas to function at full capacity and for normalcy to return. Now that the situation is slowly improving, Aditya Chopra and his team are already in the process of unveiling its release calendar soon. They are looking at releasing their films from July 2021 onwards.”

It has been earlier reported that Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & John Abraham starrer Pathan will release on Diwali. Talking about the same, the source said, “Since most of their films are tent pole ones, a festive release can’t be ruled out. However, the producers have not yet decided which film to bring on the Festival of Lights. However, a release on Diwali is confirmed.”

Well, we can’t wait for YRF to announce their exact release plans soon. Can you? Which is your most awaited YRF film? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

