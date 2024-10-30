The Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior weaved a box office success story which was one for the history books. Not only was the movie appreciated for its riveting subject which was tribute to the bravery, courage and sacrifice of soldier and Shivaji Maharaj’s companion Tanhaji Malusare but it also emerged as an astounding success in early 2020 which saw the slow onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Let us revisit the box office performance of the movie.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Revisit

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was reportedly mounted at a budget of 100 to 120 crores. The movie opened at an impressive 15.10 crore and ever since then there was no looking back for the it. The first-weekend collection of the movie came to 61.93 crore. It easily breached the 100 crore milestone within its first week wherein it amassed 118.91 crore. The film’s lifetime collection came to a whopping 279.50 crore. It was victorious at the box office with a hit verdict.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Was The Most Successful Film Of 2020

Not only this but the Ajay Devgn starrer was the biggest hit of 2020. The movie clashed with Deepika Padukone’s Chapaak at the box office. However, the latter tanked badly at the box office owing to a clash with the Om Raut directorial and because of one of Padukone’s promotional stint at gone wrong. The rest of the movies which were released that year also failed to impress at the box office, falling prey to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About The Movie

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also starred Kajol, Saif Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles. The movie was helmed by Om Raut and produced by Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar. Ajay also won a National Award for his portrayal of the courageous soldier in the movie.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Stree 2 Worldwide Box Office (Closing Collection): Ends Its Epic Run As 7th Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film Of All Time With 880 Crore+ Gross!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News