Kartik Aaryan is enjoying a lot of limelight because of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. One thing is certain: He’s all set to clock the highest opening of his career. This means the movie will perform even better than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, that too with a huge margin. Scroll below for box office prediction for day 1.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, BB3 features Kartik Aaryan opposite Triptii Dimri in the leading role. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 1, 2024. It will enjoy benefits because of the Diwali holiday, but there’s also a major drawback: a clash with Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Only time will tell which factor eventually ends up dominating the other at the box office.

Box Office Prediction Day 1

Considering the current trends, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 could open in the range of 23-25 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross collections would come to around 27.14-29.50. From the overseas circuits, Kartik Aaryan starrer could garner upto 7 crores gross. All in all, the worldwide earnings are predicted to land around 34.14-36.50 crores gross.

It is to be noted that our predictions are provided with a practical approach. There’s a huge tussle ongoing for screen count across the nation. Despite the difference in genre, the division of the audience on the opening day is inevitable due to the clash with Singham Again. However, if word-of-mouth is extremely positive, the spot bookings will boost, and the estimated figures will be crossed.

BB3 vs BB2 Day 1

Kartik Aaryan joined the franchise with its sequel. It garnered a whopping 14.11 crores on the opening day. This means Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will open at least 63% higher than its predecessor.

In the overseas circuits, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 made only 4 crores. Kartik has not yet successfully gained a strong pull in international markets. So, the horror-comedy flick will largely depend on its domestic run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Singham Again Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (2 Days To Go): Needs 256% Growth To Beat Fighter’s Pre-Sales & It Is Very Much Possible!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News