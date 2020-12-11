Love is certainly one of the most powerful yet complicated human emotions. We all at some point or the other feel the desperate need of finding that better half who would complete us. The one who would love and understand us, exactly like they show in the Bollywood movies. Even after knowing how real life doesn’t match with the fictional world of cinema, we let ourselves unshackle and float in the river of romance. In Today’s article, we will discuss some Bollywood life partners who are too good to be true in real life but every one of us needs someone like them in our lives.

Kalpana Shetty From Ghajini:

Ghajini came in 2008, featuring Aamir Khan as Sanjay Singhania and Asin as Kalpana Shetty. Although the world filmmakers have tried to create is still debatable, it’s Kalpana’s innocent love which stuck with me. Remember the scene when she sells her car to help Sanjay as she was told that his mother wasn’t keeping well? Only someone who loves you more than yourself can do that. Equally heartbreaking is Sanjay’s inability to tell Kalpana about his real financial status. It was unfortunate how Sanjay could never tell her about his reality, the poor girl dies before he could return.

Tara Maheshwari from Tamasha:

Bollywood movie, Tamasha released in 2015 and it’s been said that it has changed many lives. It’s because many of us related to the inner conflicts that Ved was going through. Only a strong woman like Tara could understand Ved’s real side of emotions and refuse to give up on him even after not being treated well. How many people can peep inside you and understand something that you even couldn’t understand? Deepika Padukone played the character with such an ease that we, till date pray to find someone like Tara in our lives, but sadly, every Ved doesn’t find his Tara in real life!

Safina Firdausi from Gully Boy:

You can call her over-possessive or belligerent but the way she cared for Murad is something so pure that is rare in the real world. There is a scene in this Bollywood film when Murad is so vulnerable in front of her about his passion to be a rapper. The way she stroke his hair and said, “Tereko Jo Karna Hai Kar” is evident how this girl would support her love and fight for it no matter what. She is certainly the one who will never give up on you.

Farah Ali from Dil Dhadakne Do:

Anushka Sharma’s role in the Bollywood movie Dil Dhadakne Do didn’t have much screen time but I must say that her character was so strong that in that small fraction of time, she made us learn how it’s actually easy to unshackle the invisible restrictions society has put on us. All it takes is just one brave decision. A partner like Farah helps you growing up as a person as she did with Ranveer Singh’s Kabir. The way he bravely accepts his love for a Muslim girl who was also a dancer, in front of his parents is what Farah did to him. He wouldn’t have taken any such bold move had he not met someone like her.

Djibril Diop Mambety has rightly said, “Cinema is magic in the service of dreams.” It fills colours in our mundane lives and gives us hope to find an idealistic partner, like the one we saw in a particular movie. You can say sometimes it makes us expect the unexpected and we keep waiting for the ‘dream moment’ to happen. My advice to all is instead of waiting for that moment, open up and search for possibilities, maybe you find that someone in the crowd that you really need to know!

