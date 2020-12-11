Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan is an actor-director duo that holds a massive fanbase till date. If you are not aware about their body of work, they have collaborated for Hera Pheri and that is enough to prove their cult status. Recently it was reported how the two are all set to join hands yet again for a movie and fans were all geared up for a hilarious ride. While it was speculation then, the veteran filmmaker has now confirmed the news, and below js all you need to know.

Akshay and Priyadarshan’s union dates backs decades and together have delivered some fun riots. The duo has worked together on films like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and De Dana Dan. In his recent interview, Priyadarshan opened up on working with Kumar on a comedy thriller.

While talking to Mumbai Mirror, Priyadarshan first cleared the air around Hera Pheri 3. The filmmaker said that he is not doing the film with Akshay Kumar and wasn’t even associated with the second part as well. “I am not involved with Hera Pheri 3, I have told the makers that I am not interested. A lot of people think I made Part 2 as well, but that too wasn’t my film,” the filmmaker said.

Further, he started spilling the tea about his next with Akshay Kumar. Priyadarshan first thought of making a serious film with the actor he says. But Akshay made hi realise that the audience wants them to make a comedy. He revealed that the film is a comic thriller like Hera Pheri. “To begin with, I was planning a serious film with Akshay till he pointed out that people would expect a comedy from us. We were to start in December but now it will roll only around September next year. It will be produced by Akshay,” Priyadarshan said.

As we speak the filmmaker is busy working on the sequel of his 2003 film Hungama. Talking about the film he said, “I am yet to shoot the climax of Hungama as I need around 300 to 400 people. I am waiting for the Covid-19 situation to improve and after it is done, we will decide on the release.”

