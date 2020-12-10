Nushrratt Bharuccha has hit the right chord with the audience. Her outstanding performance in last film, Chhalaang garnered some rave reviews from the audience and the critics alike. The actress is now all set to headline a horror film, ‘Chhorii‘, for which she seems to be preparing in full swing.

She recently revealed, “For me watching a horror film is like one of those cheap thrills, which I know I’ll not be able to get through, but I still would want to, and go down that road anyway. I cannot watch a horror film fully, I keep hiding behind my shawl, or cover my face with something when some eerie part comes, because I just can’t see it. But I have to watch it, because I need to know how it ends, or how the mystery solved. This is very important for me to get out of the theatre in peace.”

Asking about how she deals with the fear, she reveals, “Even after that, I can’t sleep alone. When I’m at home, I ask my mom or my friend to sleep with me, or if I’m shooting outdoors, I’d call my hairstylist and ask her to spend the night with me. I’m that scared.”

Revealing about her prep, Nushrratt reveals, “Now since I’m doing a horror film now, and I have to watch these, I have found a new technique to help me sleep which is – Meditation. I have a 3-hour meditation sound track which I play to get me to sleep somehow and just relax. I let it play on loud speaker and then I fall asleep to that. And in case I even wake up within the one hour of its duration, I’ll peacefully go back to sleep again.”

Apart from ‘Chorrii‘, Nushrratt will be next seen in ‘Hurdang‘ opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma. She also has Omung Kumar’s ‘Janhit Mein Jaari‘ in the pipeline.

