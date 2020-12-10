Amitabh Bachchan & Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo was the first film this year to directly release on OTT. Now it seems the megastar’s next film Chehre is also heading the same way.

The reports about the Big B, Emraan Hashmi & Rhea Chakraborty releasing directly on OTT aren’t new though. there’s an interesting development about it. As per the latest report, the upcoming film has been acquired by Disney + Hotstar and the OTT giant has already paid a premium for it.

A trade source has been quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama, “The makers of Chehre were already in talks with various OTT platforms for the release of their film. But Hotstar has won this race by shelling out a premium to acquire Chehre!”

The source has said that the film has gone to Disney + Hotstar for a huge price. There were hard negotiations which happened between makers and the OTT platforms but ultimately they agreed to pay the huge amount after seeing some merit in it.

Adding more about the deal, the source told the entertainment website that the buzz around Rhea Chakraborty in past some months has also helped the deal. “See Chehre has well-known names in its cast like Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. But apart from them the film also features Rhea Chakraborty. Now given the scenario over the past couple of months anything remotely related to Rhea has been making headlines. Though it is rather brutal to say that monetary advantage is being taken of unsavoury truths, it is the harsh reality of business. Essentially, the OTT platform could be looking at the fact that since Chehre also stars Rhea Chakraborty, audience from across the spectrum will be drawn to watch the film for different motives.” the source added.

Official confirmation for the same is still awaited.

What are your thoughts on this latest update? Do you think it’s good to release Chehre directly on OTT or the makers should have released it in cinemas? Share with us in the comments section down below.

