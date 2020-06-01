Katrik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the most awaited sequels of Bollywood. Just like Radhe, Maidaan and many other films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s shoot was also stopped after the lockdown was announced. Recently, the producer of the film, Murad Khetani opened up about when the shooting of the film will resume.

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu and director Anees Bazmee were shooting in Lucknow when the Coronavirus outbreak spread across the country. The production of the film was stopped immediately to make sure that everyone working on the film reaches their respective homes before the situation gets worse. Now, Maharashtra government has given permission to resume shoots, with strict guidelines to be followed but it looks like Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s shoot isn’t resuming anytime soon.

Producer Murad Khetani, who’s backing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, told Pinkvilla – ”No, we have no plans of resuming shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 right now. The entire team including our co-producer Bhushan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee, actors Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and others have been in regular touch and we have realized that the situation currently is extremely worrisome around us. It won’t be right or safe to shoot in such a situation. We will wait it out for some more time before we take a call on resuming shoot. The guidelines laid out also make it very inconvenient for everyone to shoot”.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 producer further added, “We were shooting in Lucknow when the Corona outbreak happened. So traveling won’t be safe at this point. That’s why when we decide to resume shooting, we will start with our Mumbai leg first with proper safety and precautions and then see how it goes”.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel of the Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer 2007 film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

