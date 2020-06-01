Happy Birthday R Madhavan! Fans’ Heartfelt Wishes For The Handsome & Talented Actor As He Turns 50

Actor R Madhavan in his career spanning over two decades has acted in over 40 films and has also been part of numerous Television shows. There’s no doubt that Madhavan happens to be one of those very few who is equally recognized for his talent and work in Bollywood, as well as down south. Today as he turned 50, fans of the 3 Idiots actor from all across took to social media to pour in heartfelt wishes.

While in Bollywood, R Madhavan has done much-loved films like Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, 3 Idiots, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Me, Salaa Khadoos, he has done some exceptional work Down South with Tamil films like Vikram Vedha, Kannathil Muthamittal, Anbe Sivam among many others. The actor has time and again proved his acting mettle and won the hearts of cine-goers with his natural performance and screen presence.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan who was last seen on a big screen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero turns 50 today. The actor has been flooded with tons of birthday wishes on Twitter from his lovely fans. Have a look at some:

Wishing #RMadhavan sir a very Happy Birthday

Wishing you all Success,Happiness in your life and Good Health sir

All the very best for your upcoming projects

Egearly waiting for #Nishabdham/#Silence#HappyBirthdayMadhavan from all #AnushkaShetty Fans#HappyBirthdayMaddy@SohomTwtz pic.twitter.com/RhOZZl41y1 — Susmita ❤Sweety❤ (@Susmita_Sweety_) June 1, 2020

Each day, every day… Rehna hai tere dil mein ♥️ Happiest birthday to the talented @ActorMadhavan ♥️#HappyBirthdayMaddy #RMadhavan pic.twitter.com/WRfaxZ3fZj — All About Eve India (@allabouteve_in) June 1, 2020

Wish you a Many Many Happy Returns of the day A Very Handsome and Dashing @ActorMadhavan 🎂🎂🎂🎊🎊🎉🎉🎉. Always be Happy, Stay healthy and Keep Shine like that. Stay home and be safe. God bless you and Lots of love ❤❤❤😊😊. #HappyBirthdayMadhavan #RMadhavan #HBDMadhavan pic.twitter.com/EzLsldm8Wp — Pulkit Moonat (@am_pulkit) June 1, 2020

A genuine, down to earth always keep smile on face person…. one of my favourites #HappyBirthdayMadhavan #RMadhavan @ActorMadhavan wish you a very happy birthday pic.twitter.com/xGLUzj9Yfr — Preet Karnawal (@PreetKarnawal1) June 1, 2020

Wishing You A Many More Happy Returns Of The Day

The only Pan India Handsome Chocolate Boy..#RMadhavan😍 #50thbday pic.twitter.com/FT2Q2kbigT — Afridi affu (@MOhdAfrozAffu) June 1, 2020

The best of the Best of EVERYTHING!

This movie, this dialogue & #RMadhavan …yu made me want to become an actor then.

Yu make me want to become Maddy, even now!

This goes through my head atleast once a day, every day!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY! @ActorMadhavan ♥️

PS OH #TheGeminiBond yay! pic.twitter.com/paIMw5fUEK — Neha Dinesh Anand (@nehadineshanand) May 31, 2020

Apart from his acting skills, R Madhavan is also quite famous for his soft spoken and down to earth personality.

On the work front, R Madhavan will next be seen on a big screen in Nishabdam opposite Anushka Shetty in lead. The actor in the thriller will be seen playing Anushka’s husband and a musician.

Nishabdam is being helmed by Hemant Madhukar and will release in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The release date of the thriller venture is yet to be announced by the makers.

