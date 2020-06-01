Happy Birthday R Madhavan! Fans' Heartfelt Wishes For The Handsome & Talented Actor As He Turns 50
Actor R Madhavan in his career spanning over two decades has acted in over 40 films and has also been part of numerous Television shows. There’s no doubt that Madhavan happens to be one of those very few who is equally recognized for his talent and work in Bollywood, as well as down south. Today as he turned 50, fans of the 3 Idiots actor from all across took to social media to pour in heartfelt wishes.

While in Bollywood, R Madhavan has done much-loved films like Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, 3 Idiots, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Me, Salaa Khadoos, he has done some exceptional work Down South with Tamil films like Vikram Vedha, Kannathil Muthamittal, Anbe Sivam among many others. The actor has time and again proved his acting mettle and won the hearts of cine-goers with his natural performance and screen presence.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan who was last seen on a big screen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero turns 50 today. The actor has been flooded with tons of birthday wishes on Twitter from his lovely fans. Have a look at some:

Apart from his acting skills, R Madhavan is also quite famous for his soft spoken and down to earth personality.

On the work front, R Madhavan will next be seen on a big screen in Nishabdam opposite Anushka Shetty in lead. The actor in the thriller will be seen playing Anushka’s husband and a musician.

Nishabdam is being helmed by Hemant Madhukar and will release in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The release date of the thriller venture is yet to be announced by the makers.

