Mahesh Babu Reveals He Had A Crush On Namrata Shirodkar When He Was 26

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has revealed how his wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar, used to be his crush when he was 26, before they eventually got married.

Mahesh’s revelation came during a question-answer session he held on social media, where a fan asked him if he has a crush on anyone.

Mahesh Babu replied: “I did at 26! Then I married her Namrata Shirodkar.”

Another user asked him what would he like to be remembered as.

“I would like to be remembered as a great actor, an amazing father to my children and a great husband to my wife,” he replied.

What keeps him so determined, questioned a fan. “My hunger for perfection,” the actor said.

Talking about quarantine life with his family, Mahesh Babu described: ” It’s been an experience of a lifetime. I’ve done so many things with them that I wouldn’t be able to do, had I be working.”

Does his son want to be a hero in films, asked a fan. “He wants to I guess. Only time will tell,” the actor said.

Asked if he would do a Bollywood movie ever, Mahesh countered: “What do you think?”

Mahesh Babu shared that he is looking forward to working with “Baahubali” director SS Rajamouli.

A user asked him about how life after lockdown would be. “Life will be different post lockdown. Be safe wear a mask and be aware. We all have to accept this new normal. So stay safe u all,” he replied.

Fans wanted to know about his upcoming film “Sarkaru Vaari Paata”, and the actor replied: ” ‘SVP’ is a complete entertainer with a strong message! I am really excited about it,” Mahesh replied.

