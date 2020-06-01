Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania’s 2018 buddy-comedy Veere Di Wedding clocked two years on June 1. While the film is much loved for the chemistry that the four leading ladies shared, it is also remembered for its chartbuster ‘Tareefan’, which still remains a party favourite.

While speaking to Koimoi, music composer Qaran reiterates that there couldn’t have been a better pair of actresses than Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania to bring his debut song to life. “They took ‘Tareefan’ to another level. While I’m not someone who is easily star struck, meeting Kareena Kapoor for the first time was definitely one of the most intimidating experiences of my life. When she’d introduced herself to me at the music launch of the album, I remember being at a loss for words and almost forgot my name. It’s also excruciatingly difficult to maintain a casual demeanour when she makes eye contact with you. It’s like she’s peering into your soul. At that moment, “Kaun hai jisne Poo ko mud kar nahin dekha” suddenly made a lot more sense to me,” laughs Qaran.

He reminisces of the time when Veere Di Wedding producer and Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor had approached him to make a promotional song for her film also starring Kareena Kapoor. “I knew the song had to be a banger since it was my debut. I was also going through a breakup at the time and had a lot on my mind. Around that time, I had to urgently fly from Mumbai to Delhi. On the flight, I was venting my frustrations out on a text message. Oddly enough, the messages rhymed & I started humming the words. I got goosebumps and knew I had something really special. So I ran to the bathroom on the plane and recorded the melody & words onto the Music Memos app on my iPhone,” Qaran recollected.

Qaran further added that when he came back to Mumbai, he recorded the demo and played it to Rhea. “She loved it and we locked the song on the spot. When I got into the music production of the song, I knew I wanted to introduce a new, fresh sound to Bollywood that was an amalgamation of all my musical influences. The product of that was ‘Tareefan’,” says Qaran. We can’t agree more with the young music composer that no one except Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania could have pulled off this song.

Up next he is now working on a few new singles in the non-film space, as well as on a single with a well known Bollywood actress. “Details of this will be revealed fairly soon,” Qaran keeps it short.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Lal Singh Chaddha, while Sonam Kapoors fans are yet waiting for the actress to make an announcement of her next project.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on the same.

