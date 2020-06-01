Shoojit Sircar MAGIC! From Yahaan, Vicky Donor To Pink – A Look At The Director’s Dreamy Filmography

Director Shoojit Sircar is all set to bring his upcoming comedy film Gulabo Sitabo to Amazon Prime Video. The Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer is all set to stream on your mobile screens from June 12th. As we wait for this versatile jodi to weave its magic on screen, here’s a list of Shoojit Sircar movies that you should add to your watchlist.

Pink

The Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Pink (2016) brought to the light the importance of consent in a physical relationship and why a woman’s ‘no’ should be taken seriously. Here, Shoojit brings forth the idea without getting into the preachy mode. This gritty drama forces you to think about women’s place in society and how easily she is victim-shamed. The hard-hitting performances by the actors, a gripping storyline, and dialogues that make you think about a woman’s place in the society keeps you hooked till the end.

Piku

If you are in a mood to watch a warm, fuzzy movie then you should certainly watch Piku (2015). The film shows us a love-hate relationship between Piku (Deepika Padukone) and her nagging father Bhaskor Banerjee (Amitabh Bachchan). Amidst their contrast bickering, the duo comes together despite their different ideologies and fights over trivial issues…such as constipation! Oh! And it is also Irrfan’s one of the finest works.

Vicky Donor

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for choosing hatke roles and that process started from his debut film Vicky Donor (2012). Directed by Shoojit, the film is set against the backdrop of sperm donation and infertility, with Ayushmann playing the sperm donor. Watch this movie to see how Shoojit and Ayushmann pulled off a ‘risky’ topic with ease. The film, which was shot in Delhi, will take you to the lanes of Connaught Place and CR Park, among others…the places where you can’t visit because of the lockdown…

Madras Cafe

If a spy-thriller or political drama is your go-to genre, then Madras Cafe (2013) should be on your list. The film, starring John Abraham as an Indian Army officer, is set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, against the backdrop of the Sri Lankan civil war. The film is inspired by real events but is given a fictitious story of a spy. Very effortlessly Shoojit brings out a chapter from our history without any gory scenes, yet manages to grip you till the end.

October

Yet another warm and fuzzy film by Shoojit Sircar, October (2018) was a critically acclaimed movie. It is a coming-of-age film where Varun Dhawan’s character grows from being a young hotel management trainee, who is always cribbing and complaining, to a mature guy who takes care of his comatose friend unconditionally. The movie is not laden with heavy or hard-hitting dialogues. It is the simplicity of the story and the characters that win your heart and leave you with a smile on your face.

Yahaan

Shoojit Sircar’s directorial debut Yahaan (2005) was an Indian war film. It was the first-ever movie that was shot in never-before-seen locations in Kashmir such as Habakdal and Tanhipura. Set in the Kashmir Valley, Yahaan is the story of an Indian army captain (Jimmy Shergill) who falls in love with a Kashmiri Muslim girl (Minissha Lamba). The film explores how the two lovers get caught up in the crossfire between the army and a militant group headed by the girl’s brother. Apart from the mesmerising locations, the soulful music by Shantanu Moitra and Nizami Bandhu sets the mood for the film.

