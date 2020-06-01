Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation To Help The Child Whose Video Of Trying To Wake His Dead Mother Broke The Internet

Recently, a heartbreaking video went viral, where a child is playing around the dead body of his mother at Bihar’s Muzaffarpur railway station. The video highlighted the tragic situation being faced by migrant workers while trying to reach their homes. Now, Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer foundation has come to the rescue of that child.

The mother of that child died of extreme heat and dehydration as she was travelling on one of the Shramik Trains started by the government. The lady was travelling from Ahmedabad to Gujarat with her family.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation stated on Twitter, saying – “#MeerFoundation is thankful to all who helped us reach this child, whose heart-wrenching video of trying to wake his mother disturbed all. We are now supporting him and he is under his grandfather’s care”.

Shah Rukh Khan also took to Twitter and wrote in reply quoted the tweet. He wrote- “Thank you all for getting us in touch with the little one. We all pray he finds the strength to deal with the most unfortunate loss of a parent. I know how it feels…Our love and support is with you baby”.

Thank you all for getting us in touch with the little one. We all pray he finds strength to deal with the most unfortunate loss of a parent. I know how it feels…Our love and support is with you baby. https://t.co/2Z8aHXzRjb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 1, 2020

Apart from the coronavirus crisis, India has been struggling with many issues at the moment and it is good that those who are privileged have shown their support by all means. Recently, when West Bengal was severely affected by the cyclone Amphan, Shah Rukh Khan extended his help to reach out to the victims affected by the cyclone.

