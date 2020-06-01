Wajid Khan’s Last Video Singing Dabangg’s Title Song While On Hospital Bed For His Brother Sajid Will Leave You Teary-Eyed

After Bollywood actors, Irrfan Khan & Rishi Kapoor left the mortal world last month, famous music-composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid also passed away on June 1. The music composer who composed the music of the Dabangg series reportedly died because of Coronavirus.

Ever since the news of his death has come, the whole industry and fans are in a state of shock. Everyone is mourning and sharing their pain through social media.

Meanwhile, a video has started going viral on social media in which we can see Wajid singing the Dabangg title song. The video which is perhaps his last one shows a clean-shaven Wajid on his hospital bed and singing the song featuring Salman for his brother Sajid. Even though Wajid is extremely unwell in the video, he sings the song on the top of his spirit and that will definitely make you emotional. Watch below:

Wajid along with Sajid recently composed songs for Salman Khan during the ongoing lockdown, one of which was a number titled “Pyaar Karona”, a pop anthem encouraging all to fight the coronavirus. The song released in April was sung by Salman and also featured the actor in the video.

The composer duo also recently composed Salman’s Eid special song, “Bhai Bhai”, which talks of communal harmony.

Wajid and Sajid had together composed music for several big films like Wanted, Tere Naam, Partner, Rowdy Rathore, Singh Is Bling, Judwaa 2, Heropanti, and many more.

May Wajid Khan’s soul rests in peace.

