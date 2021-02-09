Result Of Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: For over a period of one and a half months, we conducted polls to get your opinion on the ‘best of 2020’ and today, we are here with the eighth edition of the results.

Lots of film enthusiasts participated and shared their valuable feedback by voting for their favourites in the categories – Best Actress, Best Actor & Best Film.

Let’s take a look at the results:

Best Actress

Though the winning % is the same for both Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu, the former has won it by a whisker (3 votes to be precise).

Kangana Ranaut (Panga) (30%)

Taapsee Pannu (Thappad) (30%)

Deepika Padukone (Chhapaak) (13%)

Vidya Balan (Shakuntala Devi) (10%)

Sanya Malhotra (Ludo) (9%)

Janhvi Kapoor (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl) (8%)

Best Actor

2020 will be remembered for Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan, Rishi Kapoor & all the great artists we lost. This one goes to SSR for Dil Bechara!

Sushant Singh Rajput (Dil Bechara) (45%)

Ajay Devgn (Tanhaji) (25%)

Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium) (12%)

Akshay Kumar (Laxmmi) (6%)

Abhishek Bachchan (Ludo) (5%)

Kunal Kemmu (Lootcase) (5%)

Saif Ali Khan (Jawaani Jaaneman) (2%)

Best Film

Tanhaji takes home the most significant award of the season! This one has been a special one for Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan & team.

Tanhaji (52%)

Ludo (30%)

Thappad (9%)

AK Vs AK (4%)

Kaamyaab (3%)

Gunjan Saxena (2%)

