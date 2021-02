Koimoi Audience Poll 2020 Full List Of Winners: For over a period of one and a half months, we conducted polls to get your opinion on the best of 2020’ and today, we are here with a full list of winners.

Check out the list:

Best Poster (Films)

Winner: Tanhaji

Best Trailer (Films)

Winner: Tanhaji

Best Trailer (Web Shows)

Winner: Scam 1992

Best Actor In A Comic Role

Winner: Pankaj Tripathi (Ludo)

Best Poster (Web Series)

Winner: Scam 1992

Best Hollywood Film

Winner: Tenet

Best Web Series

Winner: Scam 1992

Best Filmy Diva

Winner: Shraddha Kapoor

Best Dance Track

Winner: Burjkhalifa (Laxmmi)

Best Recreated Song

Winner: Gallan Kardi Lyrical (Jawaani Jaaneman)

Best Scene

Winner: Tanhaji Climax

Best Music Album

Winner: Malang

Best International Track

Winner: Watermelon Sugar (Harry Styles)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Winner: Shreya Goshal – Taare Gin (Dil Bechara)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Winner: Arijit Singh – Shayad (Love Aaj Kal)

Best Villain

Winner: Saif Ali Khan (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Child Actor

Winner: Inayat Verma (Ludo)

Best Debutante

Winner: Pearle Maaney (Ludo)

Best Debutant

Winner: Jeetendra Kumar (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan)

Best Supporting Actress (Web Series)

Winner: Anjali Barot (Scam 1992)

Best Supporting Actor (Web Series)

Winner: Chandrachur Singh (Aarya)

Best Actress With A Difference

Winner: Tripti Dimri (Bulbbul)

Best Actress In A Supporting Role

Winner: Neena Gupta (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan)

Best Actor With A Difference

Winner: Jasie Gill (Panga)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Winner: Sharad Kelkar (Tanhaji)

Best Production Design in Bollywood

Winner: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best Director

Winner: Anurag Basu (Ludo)

Best International Show

Winner: Money Heist

Best Actress

Winner: Kangana Ranaut for Panga

Best Actor

Winner: Sushant Singh Rajput for Dil Bechara

Best Film

Winner: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

