Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding has been the talk of the town for a while now. The couple got married yesterday in Alibaug in the presence of their close family and friends. The Coolie No. 1 actor took to his Instagram to share ‘Haldi’ ceremony pictures and we now request Alexa to play ‘Brown Munde’ in the background.

Varun’s swag is known to all his fans and friends in the industry. His wedding pictures are going crazy viral on social media and we can’t keep calm.

Sharing the Haldi pictures on his Instagram, Varun Dhawan captioned it, “HALDI done right 🙏” . The Coolie No. 1 actor is showing off his abs, biceps in the pictures and is covered in Haldi with a big bright smile on his face.

Take a look at the picture here:

If you would swipe right, you would see that Varun Dhawan is posing with his gang and everybody looks just so happy for ‘Humpty’.

Meanwhile, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan has also shared a new picture of the newlyweds along with an emotional caption that read, “Nats and VD… wish you the absolute best… as you begin this new journey as man and wife, I pray you continue to remain the best friends you were and are. Continue to create value in each others lives and stand by each other in thick and thin. Nats, dealing with VD requires immense patience and you have shown enough and more till now and I know you will continue to be his rock. VD, Nats completes you and you know that, so love her more, express more and continue to be your loving self. Loads and loads of love to the two of you. 🤗🤗🤗😘😘😘”

Congratulations once again Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, we wish you a life long of togetherness.

