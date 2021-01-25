It is not anymore an undercover thing that Bollywood producers set out on a race every time a South film does massive numbers. The race is for the Hindi remake rights of the film. The latest film to exceed all expectations was Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay’s Master. The film is now being remade in Hindi by the Kabir Singh makers, but apparently, this time around the race was between Murad Khetani and Dharma head honcho Karan Johar. There is a significant number involved too. Read on to know all you should about this update of the day.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master stars the two biggest of the South superstars against each other. The film that released amid the scares of the pandemic, made the audience forget that a health crisis lurks around. The film managed to earn around 35 crores on day one and set the foot for a good number. It was already given that it will attract filmmakers from different industries for remake rights.

Murad Khetani who is known for bringing South film remakes to Bollywood (Kabir Singh) has bought the rights for Master. As per a Bollywood Hungama report now, it was Karan Johar who was also in the bid. But Khetani was smart enough to offer more money and 2in it. A source close to the development said, “Karan Johar was also trying to get the rights to make Master in Hindi. He was trying really hard but when Murad got a hang of it, he quietly raised his price and bagged the deal.”

The source shares that a whopping amount was quoted from Cine 1 Studios for Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay’s Master’s remake rights. Reportedly Murad Khetani paid 6 crores for the rights, which is pretty more than the usual.

“Murad is keen on making several remakes in the next few years. There’s Thadam, then there’s Namak Halal and now, Master. He paid over Rs. 6 crores just for the rights. He had earlier paid around Rs. 4-5 crore for Arjun Reddy’s official rights, but the moment he heard KJo is also at the other end, he raised his amount and got it. The team is now putting it all together and reworking the script for the Hindi audience. Casting will happen only once the scripting is done,” the source added.

