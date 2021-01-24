Bollywood has been lucky enough to be blessed, funny male ‘Jodis’. Be it Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi or Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, the male pairs have been entertaining fans for years. One such pair is of Akshay and Paresh Rawal, popularly known as Hera Pheri Jodi, which has provided a bundle of joy to the audience. Now, the good news is Akki and Paresh are once again coming together to make you burst with laughter and that through Oh My God 2.

Collaboration for OMG 2 has truly made our Sunday a special one and now, we can’t wait for the project to go on floors. It’s learnt that owing to public demand, the makers decided to come with the second instalment and were in search of a good script which would do justice to the huge popularity of part one. After tons of thinking sessions, the ‘good’ script has finally been locked and the film is going on floors sooner than expected.

A source close to Pinkvilla was quoted saying, “Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, producer Ashwin Varde and the entire gang have been keen to make Oh My God 2 for the longest time and have been brainstorming on different ideas to come up with a story that’s better than the first part. And after several years of research and brainstorming, they have finally locked a script that does justice to the legacy of the first part.”

“Even as Akshay Kumar was shooting for Atrangi Re, he was in constant touch with Ashwin over the script of Oh My God 2 and in-fact the two even met on the set in Delhi to discuss on the pre-production process, other members of the cast and the way forward. The script is locked, and the film is ready to go on the floors as early as summer 2021,” the source quote reads further.

The official announcement will be made soon and the film is likely to go on floors by April 2021.

