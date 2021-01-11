Akshay Kumar has done numerous funny characters in her career and some of them are the most iconic ones. One among them is Phir Hera Pheri’s Raju which is till date the most favourite character of trollers on social media.

Taking the character on the next lever, Akshay has shared a picture of himself with a dialogue from the film on Twitter.

Sharing a pic of himself, Akshay Kumar captioned it, “When you know the ‘25 din mein paisa double scheme’”. Take a look:

When you know the '25 din mein paisa double scheme' 😜😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8UUy6dR5Ml — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 11, 2021

Akshay looks so handsome in an all-black ensemble, isn’t it?

For the unversed, the dialogue is from Akshay Kumar’s film Hera Pheri which was released back in 2006 and became a cult. From the dialogues to the storyline, everything around the film was so perfect. The film also shattered Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

A user reacted to his picture and commented, “Please sir hera-pheri 3 ka koi update dijiye , aakhir kab tak aise khara hokar intjar karu”. Another user commented, “Paisa hi paisa hoga”.

Take a look at some Twitter reactions here:

Meanwhile, now, according to the latest reports, it seems Akshay Kumar had a couple of conditions before getting into the project.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, “Producer Firoz Nadiadwala spoke to Akshay Kumar for Hera Pheri 3. Akshay decided to come on board, but he had two conditions. One, he wanted Dream Girl (2019) director Raaj Shaandilyaa to direct the film. He felt that Raaj knew how to handle a masala comic caper and that this was evident with his first film. Secondly, Akshay asked for 70% profit sharing.”

It also adds, “Firoz Nadiadwala, however, refused, due to the second condition. Raaj Shaandilyaa also humbly refused as he knew that Hera Pheri was an iconic franchise and he thought he would not be able to do justice to it.”

What are your thoughts on Akshay Kumar’s ‘Paisa-double’ picture? Tell us in the comments below.

