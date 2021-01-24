Television beauty Nia Sharma is always on our mind. Sometimes it is her professional work that grabs the eyeballs, other times it’s her fashionista avatar. This time, the beauty has left us spellbound in a black revealing saree. Read on for all the scoop!

As most know, Nia treats fans with some fashion content every now and then. It was just yesterday when she shared a video of her glamorous avatars. It witnessed her in 3-4 different looks as she got ready for her shoot.

In the latest post, Nia Sharma could be seen posing for a photo shoot. The Jamai Raja 2.0 actress seems to be doing the shoot in a restaurant. She wore a black blouse with a deep plunging neckline. The string-like strap was yet another highlight of the piece.

Nia Sharma wore the black shimmery saree in a low-waist style. Curled tresses, smokey eyes and loads of highlighter completed her look. The actress went for a no-jewellery look. Well, her expressions were enough to swoon us!

“Never believed in Black Magic,” she captioned the post.

Check out the video shared by Nia below:

Meanwhile, Nia has been creating a lot of noise over her exciting collaborations. The beauty was seen with Shivin Narang in Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar’s music video titled Gale Lagana Hai.

She will also be seen alongside Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja 2.0. The duo is good friends even in real-life and is often spotted chilling together.

If rumours are to be believed Ravi Dubey is being paid a whopping sum of 2.5 crores for his stint in Jamai Raja 2.0. While it remains under the wraps to how much Nia Sharma is being paid, we’re sure she’ll be on similar lines too! Or maybe more? Who knows!

