Amidst all the hype around big movies and shows, even on several OTT platforms, it is quite possible that short films get unnoticed. There are some brilliant short films which doesn’t enough coverage as much as other big films receive. That being said, here are some of the Indian short films will be the best use of your time!

Old Monk

It’s one of the best rum from India and loved by millions of drinker. Old Monk suits everyone from mass to class and has eased the lives of so many. So a bunch of filmmakers decided a film on the theme of Friendship and Old Monk. The short film starring Sanjay Mishra and Jeetu Shastri acknowledges the spirit of Old Monk and how it has weaved many long-lasting friendships.

Kriti

Shirish Kunder directorial psychological thriller actually stays true to its description. In the film, Manoj Bajpayee, Radhika Apte and Neha Sharma play the main characters. The cast is enough to compel you to watch this amazing thriller.

Devi

The short film is one of the most famous names on this list. The film boasts a stellar cast that includes Bollywood stalwarts like Kajol. The film follows the story of 13 women talking about their history of se*ual violence and rape. It is an eye-opener in a true sense as it makes think about just how commonplace these atrocities are in our society.

Last Train To Mahakali

Thriller film written and directed by Anurag Kashyap was released in 1999. Kay Kay Menon and Nivedita Bhattacharya starrer bagged the Special Jury Award at the 8th Annual Star Screen Awards. It was also screened at an event organized by Films Anonymous at Hyderabad. More than the story, the shooting style was much appreciated.

Natkhat

Shaan Vyas directorial short film stars Vidya Balan as a mother educating her young son about gender equality. The film was premiered on YouTube as part of the We Are One: A Global Film Festival.

