The season 2 of The Family Man has been highly awaited since the release of the first season back in 2019. Earlier it was announced for 2020 release but got pushed ahead due to pandemic. The Manoj Bajpayee led show’s 2nd instalment is now releasing as the 2nd major Indian web show of 2021 on Feb 12.

The trailer of The Family Man 2 was slated for Jan 19. The team including Manoj himself had announced the same a few days back.

But for some reason, the makers haven’t released the trailer on the day they promised. In fact, it hasn’t arrived even today i.e. Jan 20. This has made the fans restless and anxious who are busy questioning about the update to star cast and director Raj & DK.

The interesting part is that even Manoj Bajpayee looks clueless because rather answering the tweets, he is retweeting them. It seems like even he wants the same answer from makers. Or he knows and just making the fans more excited before the actual release of The Family Man 2’s trailer? Well, we can’t say anything with certainty. Take a look at some of the tweets which Manoj has retweeted so far.

Besides Manoj Bajpayee, The Family Man 2 brings back Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Sharad Kelkar. Created, directed and produced by Raj and DK, the show also features Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur and Seema Biswas. The series will see Tamil cinema including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal in the cast, too.

South star Samantha Akkineni also joins the action in season two, as an antagonist. Srikant, while struggling to balance his personal and professional lives, will be pitted against a new nemesis, Raji, played by Samantha.

