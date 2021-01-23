As India steps into its 71st year of the constitution coming to force, one thing has remained constant throughout the years – our patriotism and love for the nation. Many filmmakers and actors have put in blood, sweat and tears to bring these stories to us and we have always appreciated them. These films played a very important role in conveying various societal messages that have been lessons to learn for all of us. This Republic Day, as the nation embarks on a journey to better health and safety, Netflix will be your partner in lifting your spirits

The OTT giant will be taking you on a trip down memory lane with some of the most patriotic films.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

The film is inspired by the true story of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, which takes you on the journey of India’s first woman combat aviator who went all guns blazing into the heart of the war zone in Kargil (1999). It shows that while life threw many curveballs at Gunjan, she took it with pride and yet went ahead to serve the country in what were called one of the darkest times of the nation. A perfect treat for Republic Day celebration!

Lakshya

Lakshya brings the Indian heartthrob Hrithik Roshan in a story where an aimless, jobless, irresponsible grown man joins the army and as his journey continues, he matures into a battlefield hero. This film gave everyone the chills (and maybe even many the inspiration to join the forces).

Parmanu

The story of the armed forces, led by Ashwat that arrive in Pokhran to re-conduct a confidential nuclear test, where they face challenges from the American Lacrosse satellite and local spies. With their patriotic hearts and unbreakable spirits, Ashwat and his team race against time to conduct the tests while racing against time that will keep you on the edge of your seats.

Soorma

Inspiring sportsmen from across the nation, Soorma is based on the true story of Sandeep Singh, a penalty corner specialist in the Indian Hockey team. Sandeep was hit in the spine by an accidental gunshot that left him paralyzed. Grab a box of tissues as the film takes you on the journey of his comeback and re-establishing himself as the best drag-flicker, even going on to captain the Indian national hockey team.

Article 15

The story that stole the hearts of millions across the globe, Article 15 is the story of a police officer who sets out on a crusade against violent caste-based crimes and discrimination. Set in the rural heartlands of India, this film takes you on a dark and gritty path that is an eye-opener for many.

Dangal

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal is the biopic of Mahavir Singh Phogat, who gave rise to India’s first female wrestler that won at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. The film displays the struggle of two female wrestlers as they embark on a journey towards glory in the face of societal oppression.

RAW – Romeo Akbar Walter

To help his nation in times of need, Romeo is recruited by India intelligence agency to be part of an espionage mission in a foreign country. His tactics to stay undercover during the mission will blow your minds away, and just when you are enjoying it, you will have your heart in your mouth – as his cover gets blown.

Aiyaary

When a military intelligence officer goes rogue with highly sensitive information about the country in his hands, it is upon his mentor to end what he began. What follows next is a race between two of the most nuanced people of the country, that understand their defence operations.

Rang De Basanti

As the film takes you on a ride with six young Indians helping an English woman to film a documentary on the freedom fighters from their past, you are bound to reminisce about the proud freedom struggle that the country faced. As the film takes an ugly turn with politics, you join the lives of these youngsters in the search for justice.

Legend of Bhagat Singh

This Ajay Devgn starrer is the story of one of the legendary revolutionaries of the country who raised an armed resistance against the British rule and helped us on the path to freedom. The film traces his life and his journey, as it takes you through the multiple atrocities that he faced and decided to stand up to – giving you goosebumps at every step. Over the years, it has become a favourite for Republic Day.

Mary Kom

The journey of Indian boxer – Mary Kom and the struggles she faced at every nook and corner of her path and how that made her stronger is an inspiring story that would bring tears to one’s eye. The film shows how nothing can stop you when you are strong-minded and audaciously march towards what you want to achieve!

Sit back, chill with Netflix and double the celebrations of the Republic Day!

