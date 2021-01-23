During the first phase of the lockdown, one thing which brought relief was a rerun of Ramanand Sagar‘s cult show, Ramayan. Based on epic Indian literature, the show still has its takers and it was strongly proven by television ratings. Thanks to its amazing reception, yesteryear actors of the show like Dipika Chikhlia, Arun Govil, Sunil Lahiri and others, are once again enjoying the limelight.

Not only elders witnessed the show and its star cast’s magic yet again, but even millennials fell in love with it. Thanks to such popularity, the actors of the show have become the talk of the town, thus adding mileage to their career. Some similar thing has happened to show’s Sita i.e. Dipika.

Dipika Chikhlia will be soon seen in Manoj Giri’s Gaalib. The film is said to be slated for next month’s arrival. Not just that, the latest report in Pinkvilla states that the actress has signed one more film which will be helmed by Karan Razdan. “The film will be directed and produced by Karan Razdan and revolves around two religions. Dipika will start shooting for the movie in Uttarakhand from February 15. She will be there for 10 days and will then return back to Mumbai. The dates of her second schedule are yet to be finalised. Dipika has also begun the readings and prep for this yet-untitled film,” the source was quoted saying.

We are eager to watch Dipika Chikhlia recreating the magic on the big screen, what about you?

Meanwhile, the Ramayan actress was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala.

Post the success of Ramayan’s rerun, Dipika Chikhlia had lashed out to those attempting the remake of the much-loved epic. Making sure to not mince her words, Dipika was quoted by Pinkvilla saying, “I don’t know why people keep making Ramayan. Every year they come up with a new Ramayan. I think people should stop that. I keep wondering why do you try? When you have something already, why try to replicate? The narration, the performances, the simplicity, everything is missing.”

