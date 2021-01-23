Eijaz Khan has enjoyed massive love in his career. The actor revived his fame with his entry in Bigg Boss 14. He is loved for his individual, straight forward behaviour. He recently left the Salman Khan show owing to some prior commitments. Meanwhile, former contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee is playing as his proxy until he returns!

Advertisement

We have previously seen how things have changed for celebs like Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla after they came out of the house. There’s a different level of hype and craze built amongst the audiences. Is the scenario similar with Eijaz?

Advertisement

Eijaz Khan answered that the social media hype barely bothers him. His staff would still remember him as the actor in Kkavyanjali and that’s how he’d like it to be!

Quipped if he’s flooded with Bollywood or any other offers? “I don’t know, where are they? Please send them to me. No, there have been a few queries but nothing has been taken up right now. I am finishing City Of Dreams Season 2 and my primary concern is my prior professional commitment. I’ve come out for it, I’m going to finish it as soon as possible and I’m going to go right back in. This time, I’ll go back in for each and every one of my fan – all who supported me,” said Eijaz Khan.

Has he been able to follow what’s happening inside Bigg Boss 14 house now? Eijaz responded, “Not possible. First I had to travel to my dad, and then my brother. Then I had to travel and see Pavitra – there’s so much to speak and talk. And I was shooting the next day at 5 AM. I did not even get a chance to process things.”

Are you excited to see Eijaz Khan re-enter Bigg Boss 14?

Must Read: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya Planning Their First Baby?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube