Madam Chief Minister Box Office Day 1: Richa Chadha starrer couldn’t get any opening of sorts on Friday. The film saw a fair release for itself with shows reserved in all premium properties. However, the footfalls were pretty much negligible at most centers. While pandemic scare, of course, had a major part to play in this, the bigger role was played by absolute lack of awareness around the political drama.

It is one thing about lack of visibility around the release date and another about no information whatsoever around the product as a whole. It was a deadly combination of both that turned out to be a sad scenario for the Richa Chadha starrer where neither the film was known to most and then the release date information was totally missing. All the more surprising since the film has arrived in the Republic Day week and in all the years before 2021, a holiday arrival like this has made for the biggest noise en route release right at the start of the year.

Though Subhash Kapoor has made a reasonably entertaining watch which could well have done at least some kind of business in theatres had it been released in a regular scenario, for now, the collections are hardly anything to talk about. Though exact numbers are awaited for the film where Richa Chadha has acted quite well and held the film on her shoulders, it appears to be around 10 lakhs* at best. Since not much is being spoken much about the film even post-release, one waits to see if there would any sort of incremental improvement over the rest of the weekend.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

