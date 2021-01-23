The youngest Dhawan lad is all set to get married, and fans cannot be more excited about it. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding preparation has begun in full swing in Alibaug. The couple who is all set to exchange the wedding vows on Jan 24, i.e., tomorrow will soon indulge in pre-wedding festivities like Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet. But do you know, VD’s wifey-to-be seems to be inspired by Deepika Padukone, Kajal Aggarwal, Isha Ambani and others?

Oh Yes! You heard that right. We also know that you guys want to know it all about the wedding and what has got Natasha inspired, isn’t it? Keep scrolling.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will tie the knot at a 5-star hotel, The Mansion house in Alibaug. Yesterday, Dhawans and Dalals reached the wedding venue along with their friends and relatives. But guess who did bride-to-be Natasha choose to be her Mehendi artist? It is non-other than Veena Nagda.

Yesterday, Bollywood’s famous Mehendi artist Veena Nagda was snapped outside the wedding venue, The Mansion House. Natasha Dalal has clearly booked the best Mehendi artist in town. Be it Deepika Padukone or Kajal Aggarwal, it was Veena who made these gorgeous brides stand out with their Mehendi designs. Veena Nagda seems to be Dhawan’s family friends. On Karwa Chauth, last year, Veena had posted a picture with Varun Dhawan’s mother Laali Dhawan, who was seen flaunting her Mehendi. Well, speaking of Natasha’s Mehendi, we already can’t wait to see her Mehendi pictures floating the internet.

Meanwhile, we had recently brought you glimpses of soon-to-wed couple Natasha and Varun’s wedding outfits. Ms Dalal, a designer herself, as reported, will be designing her wedding Lehenga, which is in the shade of pastel pink and nude.

It was recently reported that Natasha Dalal had ordered no phone policy during their wedding festivities, as she doesn’t want their pictures to be leaked on social media. Both the families have also asked their friends and relatives to get the COVID test done and have over the report to the wedding planners. Well, it doesn’t end here, UVC disinfecting devices have also been installed at different corners of The Mansion House.

We are really excited about this wedding, and we cannot wait to see Varun Dhawan as the groom. What about you?

