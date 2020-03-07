While Holi is still a few days away, it came early for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal who Kick-started the festive season with a lavish Holi party. The event had who’s who of Bollywood including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in attendance. Below is what happened inside.

Last evening the city saw Bollywood celebs making their way to Isha Ambani’s Holi celebration. Highlighting the event was the power couple Nick Jonas with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas and the alleged love birds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Several videos and pictures have been surfacing on the internet and they have captured the two couples having a gala time at the colour party.

The pictures have Nick and Priyanka having fun as they are drenched and have colour all over them. One picture has them looking at each other reminding us of their infectious PDA. Nick even went on to shoot his famous selfie video where he grooves on Bollywood songs. Priyanka and Nick were both dressed in white following the theme, while Nick went for a all white Kurta, Priyanka opted for a tradition dress with a hint of coloured embroidery on it.





A few videos also show Vicky Kaushal grooving to a peppy number with alleged girlfriend Katrina Kaif. The party also had in attendence Jacqueline Fernandez, Madhu Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Diana Penty, Sonali Bendre and others.









With celebs chasing each other to apply colour and drenched with water and having fun the party has to be one of the most talked about event of the week.

