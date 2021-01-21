For every film, there are different priorities in terms of actors and production units. Casting plays one of the most important parts while making a film. According to the reports coming in, Subhash Kapoor chose to go with Richa Chadha instead of Katrina Kaif in ‘Madam Chief Minister’.

The trailer of Richa’s upcoming film is making headlines lately and for all the good reasons. Her performance in the film looks extraordinary like always.

A source close to Times Of India revealed that “He thought she would be perfect for the role of the powerful political figure around whom his film revolves.” It took some time for Richa Chadha to come onboard for ‘Madam Chief Minister’ as Katrina Kaif was interested in doing in the film too.

“She’s been part of Prakash Jha’s political-thriller ‘Rajneeti’ and was looking for an out-and-out female-led project. So, when she heard of the film Subhash was making, she recorded an audition tape on her own and sent it to him,” the source added.

Before this, apparently Subhash had already envisioned Richa in the role in his head and was very keen on casting her in the film. And if we go by the filmography of Fukrey actress, she has done varied roles to prove to be a strong contender. The source concluded, “The physicality, look, diction was all very integral to the part and Richa got every nuance right.”

Meanwhile, the trailer of ‘Madam Chief Minister’ follows the journey of a young woman and her growth in the world of politics. Richa Chadha played the role of the leader – the like of one who was never seen before, an unstoppable force – to the ‘T.’

The trailer of Madam Chief Minister gives a vibe of an intense political drama ending with a powerful dialogue by the protagonist Richa Chadha. The three minutes, nine seconds video ends with the dialogue, “Tumhari awaaz uthane se, Tumhari seva karne se, Duniya ki koi takaat nahi rok sakti.” This indeed makes it even more intriguing.

