2021 did not start on a good note for the Bollywood industry once again. We all saw another death in the industry. Actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, popularly remembered for playing Richa Chadha’s bodyguard in Fukrey, passed away on Saturday.

As much as we all are shocked to hear about this sad demise, the movies cast and makers too are mourning his loss. They took to their social media to remember the late actor.

Check out the tweets of Bollywood actors remembering Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas below. Richa Chadha posted funny videos of Lucas and wrote, “Dear Lucas, this is how I will always remember you… fondly. Thank you for being wonderful, for being a sport and for being such a spreader of joy. Rest in peace, friend❤️.”

"Dear Lucas, this is how I will always remember you… fondly. Thank you for being wonderful, for being a sport and for being such a spreader of joy. Rest in peace, friend" ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9zWiWZffxX — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 16, 2021

Farhan Akhtar tweeted, “A dear cast member Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who played the role of Bobby in the Fukrey film franchise, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family. You will be missed.. RIP.”

A dear cast member Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who played the role of Bobby in the Fukrey film franchise, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family. You will be missed.. RIP. pic.twitter.com/l44qzqa8qb — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 16, 2021

Sharing a photo with Olanokiotan, Ali Fazal posted on Twitter, “I still havent comprehended this news . Rest in peace Lucas. To think we just spoke a few weeks back. It wont be the same without you buddy. To his family and his kids, i hope we all can send in lots of prayers and strength to them at a time like this. ”

I still havent comprehended this news . Rest in peace Lucas. To think we just spoke a few weeks back. It wont be the same without you buddy. To his family and his kids, i hope we all can send in lots of prayers and strength to them at a time like this. @excelmovies @MrigLamba pic.twitter.com/dUGv9sok04 — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) January 16, 2021

Varun Sharma also tweeted, “A very dear cast member Lucas, who essayed the role of Bobby in the Fukrey film franchise, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family. Lucas You will be missed RIP.”

A very dear cast member Lucas, who essayed the role of Bobby in the Fukrey film franchise, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family. Lucas You will be missed💔 RIP. pic.twitter.com/cNgIU2BwYf — Varun Sharma (@varunsharma90) January 16, 2021

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s directorial Fukrey starred Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh in lead roles. While the film’s sequel Fukrey Returns released in 2017, also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Fukrey 3 is reportedly on the cards.

