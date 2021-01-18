Fukrey Stars Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Farhan Akhtar & Varun Sharma Mourn Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas’s Death
Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas Death: Fukrey Stars Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Farhan Akhtar & Varun Sharma Pay Tribute (Photo Credit: Instagram/Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Farhan Akhtar & Varun Sharma & Twitter)

2021 did not start on a good note for the Bollywood industry once again. We all saw another death in the industry. Actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, popularly remembered for playing Richa Chadha’s bodyguard in Fukrey, passed away on Saturday.

As much as we all are shocked to hear about this sad demise, the movies cast and makers too are mourning his loss. They took to their social media to remember the late actor.

Check out the tweets of Bollywood actors remembering Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas below. Richa Chadha posted funny videos of Lucas and wrote, “Dear Lucas, this is how I will always remember you… fondly. Thank you for being wonderful, for being a sport and for being such a spreader of joy. Rest in peace, friend❤️.”

Farhan Akhtar tweeted, “A dear cast member Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who played the role of Bobby in the Fukrey film franchise, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family. You will be missed.. RIP.”

Sharing a photo with Olanokiotan, Ali Fazal posted on Twitter, “I still havent comprehended this news . Rest in peace Lucas. To think we just spoke a few weeks back. It wont be the same without you buddy. To his family and his kids, i hope we all can send in lots of prayers and strength to them at a time like this. ”

Varun Sharma also tweeted, “A very dear cast member Lucas, who essayed the role of Bobby in the Fukrey film franchise, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family. Lucas You will be missed RIP.”

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s directorial Fukrey starred Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh in lead roles. While the film’s sequel Fukrey Returns released in 2017, also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Fukrey 3 is reportedly on the cards.

