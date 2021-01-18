Karan Johar’s Dharma Twitter handle since the past two days have been teasing fans for the past couple of days. Finally, it was revealed that they are announcing the title and first look of their Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Puri Jagannadh directorial. And the day has finally come, the Pan-India project is titled Liger and the tag line will make you excited for it. Well, the first look is fiery too. Read on to know more and don’t miss the pictures. Scroll below.

If you are unaware, it was in early 2020 when the team announced the project. We even saw Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda shooting for Liger in and around Mumbai. The two were spotted shooting a bike sequence and the pictures have even gone viral. The film was initially speculated to be titled Fighter. But seems like there is a change.

Titled Liger, the tag line says ‘Saala Crossbreed’. In the first look, we can see a robust Vijay Deverakonda in a complete boxer avatar ready to punch the baddies. His curls add to the feel and his expressions add fire to the poster. One more notable factor in the first look is the presence of a half lion half tiger graphic image in the background.

Sharing the first look of Liger, Vijay Deverakonda wrote a rather emotional note and expressed what it took him to reach here. He wrote, “Humbly announcing our arrival Pan India! Someone with my background shouldn’t have reached anywhere near here according to the conventions & set Norms. But with sheer madness, passion, hardwork, Here we are! Nation wide madness Guaranteed

Produced by @karanjohar @dharmamovies@charmmekaur @puriconnects A @purijagannadh Film! For everyone like me, it is ok for all of us to dream big, Believe and make it happen.”

Leading lady Ananya Panday wrote, “Lion @dharmamovies & Tiger @puriconnects Are ready to cross all linguistic barriers and Roar together Presenting @thedeverakonda as #LIGER

And I’m so very excited and grateful to be part of this Coming soon to a theatre near you in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh.”

Meanwhile, Liger is being directed by Puri Jagannadh. The team has completed a good part of the shoot of the film. With Karan Johar being on board as the producer, the makers are aiming a Pan-India audience. No release date is announced yet.

