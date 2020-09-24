Fukrey franchise is one of the biggest and most popular classics among the audience. The third instalment of Fukrey has been the most awaited films and now, teasing the audience, Ritesh Sidhwani shares a glimpse from the narration time of Fukrey 3. After the massive success of its first two films from the biggest franchise, we are all excited for the third one.

Virtually having a narration time with his “fukron ki toli”, Sidhwani shared a screen grab and writes, “Narration time with fukron ki toli! Get ready for some fukrapanti.. #fukrey3

@mriglamba @vipulhappy @kassimjagmagia”

Earlier, Excel Entertainment had shared a picture from the script sessions— a picture of the volumes and addition, Fukrey 3! It is noteworthy that Ritesh Sidhwani utilised the time of lockdown for scripting and kept the project on roll.

The films have been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment and starred actors namely Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadda, Vishakha Singh, and Priya Anand.

The third installment of the franchise has been in the pipeline since before the lockdown, now looking at Ritesh’s postings, the news is surely exciting!

