Jacqueline Fernandez Heads To Dubai For A Brand Shoot, Shares Pictures From Her Journey

Jacqueline Fernandez, the Sri Lankan beauty queen who debuted into Bollywood with Aladin, is all set to get back into the grind. After spending months aways from film and shoot sets, the Dishoom actress is en route Dubai for a brand shoot. Read on to see pictures she shared from her journey.

Adhering to the new normal and following all necessary precautions, Jacqueline left the city earlier today to shoot for a brand in the Arab country. Well, after months of being at home, getting back into her work mode (out of home) is definitely something to brighten her day.

Cameras have already started rolling for B-town with all the necessary precautions. Now Jacqueline Fernandez has boarded a plane to fulfilling her prior brand commitment. The actress was spotted at the airport as she heads to Dubai for the same.

A source close to the industry said, “Jacqueline Fernandez was waiting for the pandemic situation to improve and as we are trying to adapt to the new normal, she will be shooting for a brief period in Dubai. The shoot will be conducted following all norms and safety precautions.”

The Mrs. Serial Killer actress even shared some pictures and boomerangs from her journey. From what we can see of her airport look, Jackky wore a black zipper coat and a matching black face mask. Those shiny red nail against the black gets brownie points from us. She captioned her outfit look, “This is so strange.”

Jacqueline Fernandez also shared a pic of her coffee that she enjoyed while at the airport. She wrote on this picture, “Travel! I missed you my friend!!”

Jacqueline has productively used her time during the lockdown. Keeping her social media active, she gave her fans a glimpse of her life during these tough times. Be it shooting for magazine covers or joining hands with Amanda Cerny for a podcast, she has been on a roll. She has also partnered with Action Against Hunger Foundation.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Kick 2 and Bhoot police.

