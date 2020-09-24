As you already know that Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik had requested for bail from Bombay High Court on Tuesday. The bail plea was to be heard by the Bombay High Court today, but it is further postponed adjourned to September 29. The Jalebi actress got arrested on September 9 in the drug angle of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case. The special court has extended Rhea’s custody till October 6.

Quoting their lawyer Satish Maneshinde, “The Bail Applications of Rhea Chakraborty and Showik were heard today by Justice Sarang Kotwal BHC. The points that were raised were:

1) The investigations by NCB are without jurisdiction and illegal in view of the fact that the Case no 16/20 is in relation to drug angle in the death of SSR as per NCB, the SC in its order dated August 19 had directed that all cases in relation to SSR death be transferred to CBI. Therefore the investigations are illegal.

2) The offences for which she’s charged are bailable as 27A is not applicable to the present case.

3) The embargo on bail under section 37 of NDPS applies to Commercial Quantities only and the offences in relation to Rhea at worst are of Small quantity.

4) Nothing has been seized from Rhea.

5) It’s a witch hunt

The ASG Anil Singh sought time to file a reply.

The judge heard for some time and directed the further hearing of all applications to September 29 September.”

Lawyer Satish Maneshinde has also clarified that the Rhea Chakraborty has not named anyone in her statement regarding the drug links in Bollywood. The statement comes after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in connection with the drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death.

In an interview with CNN News 18, Satish said, “Rhea Chakraborty has not named anybody in her statement. If NCB or anybody is making a statement that she has leaked, it’s totally false. There is no thread of evidence that suggests that Rhea Chakraborty has named anybody apart from what Sushant Singh Rajput had consumed all his life when she was with him.”

He further added, “Being in the household of Sushant Singh Rajput cannot be termed as a syndicate. She has not dealt with anybody in her life and there is no allegation that she dealt with anybody else.”

