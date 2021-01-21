OTT vs Cinemas is not a debate but it’s turning out to be one these days. And with each passing day, it’s getting intense. When cinemas were not open, it looked like a good idea for filmmakers to save themselves from losses by selling films to OTT platforms. The deals were still fair in the initial days of cinema unlock, but the makers continue to sell their films to giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime & others even today. Just a few days back, it was confirmed that Parineeti Chopra‘s The Girl On The Train will stream on Netflix from Feb 26. If that wasn’t a shock enough, it has been learnt that the makers of Mumbai Saga and even Bell Bottom are considering going the OTT way.
Advertisement
The news of Mumbai Saga and Bell Bottom being considered for direct OTT release has disturbed the trade and fans. Especially a film like Bell Bottom which stars big name like Akshay Kumar in lead is supposed to be theatrical release only. The film was supposed to be an April 2021 release when it was announced and the reason behind it going digital way is suggested to be chances of its clash with another AK film Sooryavanshi, a probable Holi or early April release. If Bell Bottom comes on digital directly and keeps the way open for Sooryavanshi, it will be a win-win situation for everyone say those who defend the unconfirmed idea of BB makers.
Advertisement
But a lot of people at the same time have also raised the question that why can’t Bell Bottom be postponed by a couple of months? If not in April, it can release in June they say. While the debate is going on, the fans of Akshay Kumar have surely become restless as they don’t want to watch another big film of him going the OTT way after Laxmii. Twitter is flooded with tweets from fans in which their disappointment is clearly visible. Take a look:
Trending
If @akshaykumar‘s #BellBottom will release on OTT* :- pic.twitter.com/bXvL8dbRp5
— jack (@cinejac) January 21, 2021
Just Bcoz of this BB News
Akkians r upset & insulting Sir in front of other Akkians
That is not acceptable
Better you guys leave his fanism era.
You must choose someone else then If things doesn’t fall as per your thoughts every time.
— Ankit Mehta (@Anki4uever) January 21, 2021
If Bell bottom Releases on OTT,
You will join which fan club ?#BellBottom #Sooryavanshi
— M A S A L U 🌄 (@YourMasalu) January 21, 2021
Ek kaam karo @jackkybhagnani @vashubhagnani tum log #BellBottom ko Reliance k paas bech do, reliance khud distribute kar denge, tum log aapna paisa lo aur nikal lo, I trust @Shibasishsarkar, he will definitely release Bellbottom & Sooryavanshi simultaneously in THEATRES 👍👍
— ShubhamAkkians ❤️ #LucknowAkkians😍 (@akshay061996) January 21, 2021
But Mujhe Samajh Nhi A Raha @akshaykumar Sir #Sooryavanshi Aur #Radhe Ke Release Hone Ke Baad #BellBottom – ko OTT Per Kyu Lana Hai Dono Movie Audience Ko Wapas Theater Tak Le Hi Ayengi
Situation Fully Normal Ho Jayegi June Tak@jackkybhagnani
— Captain Tushar 🎭 (@CaptainOfAkshay) January 21, 2021
@akshaykumar @jackkybhagnani @vashubhagnani @EmmayEntertain
Please rethink for #BellBottom
Such a nice visual. We want to whistle on this scene in theatres with many people. Not get a feeling in our bedroom or living room that what an impact it would have given in theatres😞 pic.twitter.com/6gdZDHLrke
— Karma Rishwat Nahi Leta (@AAAOOOLOLITA) January 21, 2021
@akshaykumar सर कोई तो बता दो #BellBottom कहाँ रिलीस होगी @jackkybhagnani @poojafilms @Vaaniofficial @humasqureshi
NO OTT RELEASE BELL BOTTOM
— Shubh Mystical (@MysticalShubh) January 21, 2021
If #BellBottom makers are really contemplating an ott release then they’re doing a huge disrespect to exhibitors to whom they have made the promise in the teaser which got released 3 months ago pic.twitter.com/VPS5VOznJh
— Balkirat Singh (@BALKI_Singh55) January 21, 2021
What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.
Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Wants Sushant Singh Rajput Fans To Mark His Birthday As ‘Sushant Day’
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement
Advertisement