OTT vs Cinemas is not a debate but it’s turning out to be one these days. And with each passing day, it’s getting intense. When cinemas were not open, it looked like a good idea for filmmakers to save themselves from losses by selling films to OTT platforms. The deals were still fair in the initial days of cinema unlock, but the makers continue to sell their films to giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime & others even today. Just a few days back, it was confirmed that Parineeti Chopra‘s The Girl On The Train will stream on Netflix from Feb 26. If that wasn’t a shock enough, it has been learnt that the makers of Mumbai Saga and even Bell Bottom are considering going the OTT way.

The news of Mumbai Saga and Bell Bottom being considered for direct OTT release has disturbed the trade and fans. Especially a film like Bell Bottom which stars big name like Akshay Kumar in lead is supposed to be theatrical release only. The film was supposed to be an April 2021 release when it was announced and the reason behind it going digital way is suggested to be chances of its clash with another AK film Sooryavanshi, a probable Holi or early April release. If Bell Bottom comes on digital directly and keeps the way open for Sooryavanshi, it will be a win-win situation for everyone say those who defend the unconfirmed idea of BB makers.

But a lot of people at the same time have also raised the question that why can’t Bell Bottom be postponed by a couple of months? If not in April, it can release in June they say. While the debate is going on, the fans of Akshay Kumar have surely become restless as they don’t want to watch another big film of him going the OTT way after Laxmii. Twitter is flooded with tweets from fans in which their disappointment is clearly visible. Take a look:

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

