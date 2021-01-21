HThere has not been a single day that we have missed Sushant Singh Rajput after his demise. Although more than 6 months have passed for this unfortunate incident, it is the late actor’s birthday which has got all his fans and family a bit more emotional today. One such actor who has spoken in favour of SSR since day 1 is Kangana Ranaut.

The Panga actress took to Twitter and in a series of tweets spoke about Sushant’s demise and expressed her regret for not being there for him during his difficult times. She said she wished she did not assume he was strong to handle the movie mafia torture. She went on to urge fans to never forget several things about the actor. Keep scrolling further to know more.

“Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you asked for help, and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn’t assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish … Happy Birthday dear one #SushantDay,” Kangana Ranaut began her series of tweets.

“Never forget before his death Sushant wrote on his social media that movie mafia is trying to throw him out of film industry and seeked help from his followers in making his film a success. he complained about nepotism in his interviews. His blockbuster films were declared flop,” Kangana Ranaut added.

Mentioning Yash Raj Films, Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt, Kangana wrote, “Never forget Sushant spoke about YashRaj films banning him,He also spoke about Karan Johar showing him big dreams and dumping his film on streaming, then crying to the whole world that Sushant is a flop actor. Never forget all Mahesh Bhatt children are depressed yet he told(cont).”

Kangana Ranaut added, “Sushant that he will die Parveen Babi death, he self admittedly gave him therapy. These people collectively killed him and Sushant himself wrote that in his social media interaction before his death. Never forgive never forget #SushantSinghRajput #SushantDay.”

Kangana also urged fans to mark Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary as “Sushant Day.”

Well, what do you think of her tweets? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

